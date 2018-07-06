MVPN to host 'Basic Training' for military families

Sometimes when a military serviceman or servicewoman is on deployment for a long time, especially overseas or in a combat situation, their spouse, kids, or other family members find it hard to cope with the separation.

Later this month, the Military Veteran Peer Network and West Texas Centers are holding a "Basic Training" educational session to help spread awareness of the issue and give family members resources to help deal with the issues they're facing.

"Something I've learned over the past few months is, there's quite a few family members and spouses that face these challenges who don't really know what to do in those situations," said Francisco Garza Jr., who runs the veterans' program at West Texas Centers.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.