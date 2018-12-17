MVPN to host social event for veterans and their families

This Wednesday, December 19, the West Texas Centers – Military Veteran Peer Network (MVPN) will be hosting their first social event which is open to all veterans and their family members. This event will be held at Pizza Inn, located at 700 E. FM 700 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and is sure to be filled with yummy food, fellowship, laughs and possibly even some story telling. A meal and a drink will be provided to those who attend.

MVPN stands for Military Veteran Peer Network, and the goal of the organization is to provide free peer-to-peer services to service members, veterans and their family members. Francisco Garza, a US Army veteran who did two tours in Iraq, is the MVPN Peer Service Coordinator with West Texas Centers, and he hopes to host more events like this on a regular basis and spread the word.

