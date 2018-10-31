Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother and father, and that parenthood doesn't need DNA, just love. Families don't have to match one another just to be a considered family.

National Adoption Day is a collective national effort to raise awareness of children waiting in foster care to get adopted, and to celebrate those that are being adopted.

“This is the second year that National Adoption Day has been celebrated in Howard County,” said Kathy Harmon, Marketing Specialist of CASA. “The celebration will be on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the Howard County Court house in the third floor courtroom. Midlander Ellen Griffith, associate judge of the Child Protection Court of the Permian Basin, will preside over the five adoptions that will be finalized that afternoon with a reception immediately following.”

