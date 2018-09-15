People love an excuse to throw a party, and the Big Spring Police Department has a great one coming up.

Oct. 2, 2018, is National "Night Out," a crime and drug prevention event sponsored by police departments nationwide. The BSPD is encouraging local residents to take part this year.

"Communities celebrate National Night Out by having block parties, cookouts, contests, youth programs and visits from their local police departments," according to a press release issued by the police department. "National Night Out is a unique crime/drug prevention event in which the Big Spring Police Department participates, and is designed to increase crime and drug prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood and police community partnerships and to inform criminals that, as a neighbor and community, we are fighting back."

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.