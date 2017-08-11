Nationally-known attorney to hold press conference following Rojo sentencing

Nationally-known attorney Gloria Allred announced she would be in Big Spring this afternoon to attend the sentencing of former Big Spring Detective Joel Rojo.

Rojo was convicted of sex crimes against three minors last week in the 118th District Court. He was to be sentenced at 1 p.m. today.

“Victim’s Rights Attorney Gloria Allred has been asked to attend the sentencing on behalf of victim No. 3 who had alleged to police that she had been sexually assaulted,” according to a news release. “Detective Rojo was assigned to investigate her case, but has now been convicted of sexually victimizing her while investigating her allegation that she was the victim of a sex crime by someone she knew.”

Allred plans to hold a press conference outside the courthouse following the sentencing, the release said.