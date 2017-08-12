Nationally known civil rights attorney speaks after Rojo sentencing

Following Friday's sentencing of former Big Spring Police Detective Joel Rojo on convictions for sex crimes involving minors, nationally known civil rights attorney Gloria Allred held a press conference with the mother of one of victims on the steps of the 118th District Court.

“I appreciate Gloria and everybody for supporting us. We are very happy with the verdict,” said Linda, mother to one of the three victims who testified in the case. “All I ask you to do is pray for these girls, pray for the victims, they have a long way to go. They need your support, and you'll respect their privacy too. I would appreciate it too.”

Rojo was convicted of four charges last week after a multi-day trial held in the 118th District Court. He will have to serve a minimum of 10 years in a state prison before he is eligible for parole.

Allred is a civil rights lawyer who takes high-profile cases.

“Detective Rojo was a sexual predator and he used his uniform, his badge, and his position to hurt and sexually exploit children,” said Allred, who attended the sentencing hearing at the request of Linda. “He acted under color of law not to protect and serve, but to sexually abuse and harm a child. The only interest he served was his own, and today he was forced to face the consequences of his betrayal of this child and the other victims that he hurt.”