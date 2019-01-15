NazFamily couples retreat

NazFamily Church will be sponsoring their third annual Couples Retreat on Friday and Saturday, February 8 and 9. Prior events were held at retreat campgrounds, but this year, the retreat is staying in Big Spring.

Friday night will consist of dinner and an evening session at the Hotel Settles at 6 p.m. On Saturday morning, there will be brunch and a morning session at NazFamily Church at 9 a.m. Saturday evening at 6 p.m., the group will once again meet at the Hotel Settles for dinner, along with an evening session.

