New City Annex consolidates municipal departments

Several Big Spring city departments have a new home.

Departments that have been located at the old City Annex located next to City Hall, at the McMahon-Wrinkle Airpark, and other locations around town have consolidated at a new City Annex located at 217 E. Third St.

"We had departments spread out through different areas. We had (Distribution and Collection), which is utilities, and Warehouse out at the Airpark; and we had Code Enforcement and Permits and Planning and Mapping over here at old City Annex," said Assistant City Manager John Medina. "We have that central area for the park that we wanted to go into partnership with the Ryan Group, the Caprock people. Part of that project was, we would have to vacate that building."

See Friday's Herald for the rest of the story.