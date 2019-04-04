New HCVFD fire truck on the job

The Howard County Volunteer Fire Department has a new tool to combat the frequent grass fires and wildfires in the rural areas of the county.

"It's a Ford F-550. It's got a 400-gallon water tank with a 10-gallon Class A foam cell," said HCVFD Chief Mitchell Hooper. "It's a Kubota Diesel motor with a 300 GPM Hale pump. It's got a Scotty foam system. It can do up to 3 percent foam."

The new truck, which looks like a large pickup truck or utility truck, will be safer for the volunteer firefighters, Hooper said.

"It's got a cage to help protect the truck and a light bar," he said. "It's got a somewhat caged-in area to fight the wildfires from. It'll give our firefighters more protection. That way, they're not sitting on the bed and have a chance of falling off and getting hurt."

While the truck – built by Steele Fire Apparatus of Haskell – will call the HCVFD's Forsan station home, it will respond to fires county-wide.

"It'll be here in Forsan, but it'll respond anywhere, in the county," Hooper said. "We're all excited. We've never had someone build us a fire truck. We've usually just built our own. It's just nice to have something that someone else built. It's a lot better than we can do."

The smaller pick-up style will be able to fight grass fires – especially bar-ditch fires – better than larger, bulkier conventional fire trucks.

