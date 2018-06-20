New internal medicine physician joins Scenic Mountain Medical Group

Board Certified Internal Medicine Joyce Alase, M.D., has joined Scenic Mountain Medical Group.

Dr. Alase has practiced at Harlem Hospital outpatient clinic in New York and has worked with home health agencies, and helped coordinate care for patients at different sized facilities and communities. She has experience with inpatient and outpatient setting, mental, physical, and behavior disorders, and chronic illnesses.

Dr. Alase graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, with a fellowship in geriatrics. She completed residency in Internal Medicine at Columbia University/Harlem Hospital in New York, New York. She received her bachelor of science in biomedical science from Sunny Buffalo.

“We are excited to announce the arrival of Dr. Alase. She is going to be a great asset to the team and is looking forward to serving the health care needs of Howard County residents,” Brandy Grant, SMMG Practice Director, said.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.