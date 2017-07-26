New Midland driver’s license center opening next week

MIDLAND — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Driver’s License offices in both Midland and Odessa will be closed this week while both employees and equipment are transferred to the new office building in Midland.

The Odessa office, located at 1910 Interstate 20 West, closed Tuesday, and and the Midland Driver’s License Office, located at 2405 South Loop 250 West, will close at 5 p.m. today.

During this week, employees will be moving equipment into the new 17,000 square-foot Midland office, located at 2800 Wright Drive, which features 16 work-stations and new technology to more quickly and efficiently serve customers.

In addition, the facility offers both knowledge and driving-skills testing for commercial driver’s license applicants. A queuing system allows customers to remotely secure a spot in line prior to arriving at the office. The new office will open at for business Monday, July 31, at 8 a.m.