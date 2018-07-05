New Volunteers

“Not the maker of plans and promises, but rather the one who offers faithful service in small matters. This is the person who is most likely to achieve what is good and lasting.”– Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

Some people would say choosing intentionally to help others or volunteering to help others flips life upside-down. In volunteering and helping others, rather then seeking our own gain, some will find great freedom. Some even begin to feel more fulfilled, more complete and alive. Some would say that real joy is found not in being served, but in choosing to serve.

If this is something you agree with and are looking to better your time, then come be a part of the Scenic Mountain Medical Center (SMMC) Auxiliary. The SMMC are looking to expand and looking for new members to be involved in a group that gives back the gift of their time.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.