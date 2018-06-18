The newest Young Marine recruits

HERALD photo/Jordan Parr

Pictured above are the Young Marines' new recruits, (from left to right) eleven year old Aracelee Alverado and her thirteen year old sister Kaylee Alverado, eight year old Malaki Newell and nine year old Hayden Cox, as they all take the Young Marine Oath which reads: “From this day forward, I sincerely promise, I will set an example for all other youth to follow and I shall never do anything that would bring disgrace or dishonor upon God, my country and its flag, my parents, myself or the Young Marines. These I will honor and respect in a manner that will reflect credit upon them and myself. Semper Fidelis” (always faithful). The new members read their oath this past Saturday at the Cross Roads Young Marine Post.

