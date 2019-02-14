A night of comedy

Not one, not two, not three, but five comedians are coming together to show the Big Spring community a little bit of laughter can go a long way. On Feb. 21 a group of comedians - all West Texas based - will take the stage for the first comedy show in downtown Big Spring at Mezcal.

"This is the first time that something like this is happening in Big Spring [at Mezcal], and we are hoping this will turn into a regular thing," Comedian Adrienne Green, also known as, The Green Bean Comic, said.

Local promoter Barney Dodd and West Texas native Jennifer McNeely, also a comedian, teamed up after speaking to Green about the viability of putting together a comedy show in Big Spring.

"Jennifer approached me about putting something like this together and I introduced her to Barney, and the show was organized. We want to encourage everyone to come out, let loose and just have a great laugh with us," Green said. "We are hoping this event will be the open door; we need to bring more comedy shows to Big Spring." ...

