Night of the Living Teenagers...

Saturday, October 27, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Looking for some spooky Halloween fun on Halloween Eve? The Big Spring Varsity Theater Department will present a production of “Night of the Living Dead. Come thrill to the zombies of Big Spring High School Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Big Spring High School Auditorium. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.
Cast members shown in the photo are, back row, left to right: Marrisa Bozeman, Makynsa Norman, Malachi Allen and Kaden Ruiz; middle, left to right: Julia Smith, Robert Middleton, Belicia Hernandez, Jordan Cervantez, Theran Sealy, Evelyn Diosdado & Sebastian Cervantez; front left to right: Deon Williams, Chasity Patton and Victoria Alvear; cast missing in photo are: Cheyenne Griffith, Rocky Martinez and Zachery Rios.

