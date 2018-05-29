Nine Buffs receive All-District Honors
By:
Jordan Parr
Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Forsan, TX
After and outstanding year in which the Buffs captured the bi-district championship, nine of the Buff's players were selected for all-district honors.
MVP Pitcher
Bryce Hergert SR
1St Team Infielders
Kobe Richardson Jr
Bryeson Pineda Sr
1St Team Outfielders
Kolby Watson Sr
Jordan Enriquez Jr
1St Team Utility
Garrett Evans Sr
2Nd Team Pitchers
Ehren Hilger Sr
2Nd Team Infield
Dylon Kligora Jr
Nathan Vidal Sr
Category: