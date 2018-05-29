Nine Buffs receive All-District Honors

After and outstanding year in which the Buffs captured the bi-district championship, nine of the Buff's players were selected for all-district honors.

MVP Pitcher

Bryce Hergert SR

1St Team Infielders

Kobe Richardson Jr

Bryeson Pineda Sr

1St Team Outfielders

Kolby Watson Sr

Jordan Enriquez Jr

1St Team Utility

Garrett Evans Sr

2Nd Team Pitchers

Ehren Hilger Sr

2Nd Team Infield

Dylon Kligora Jr

Nathan Vidal Sr