Nine Hawks receive WJCAC Conference and Region V Honors

WJCAC conference and Region V honors are in for softball! The Hawks were well represented with head coach Kelly Raines leading the way with the 2018 WJCAC Coach of the Year award. Coach Raines has led the Hawks to their 4th consecutive regional championship and appearance at the NJCAA Division I Softball National Tournament. Kylie Shay received WJCAC conference MVP along with all-conference pitcher and all-region pitcher. Evelyn Loyola received all-conference and all-region catcher. Madoline Seumalo received all-conference and all-region outfield. Mackenzie Mitchiner received all-conference outfield. Paige Hallam received all-conference and all-region infield. Julia Grib received all-conference pitcher. Addison Lewis received conference honorable mention DP/Utility player. Allyssa (Lani) Graft received conference honorable mention infield. The Hawks will be traveling to St. George, Utah for the 2018 NJCAA Division I Softball national tournament May 16-19.