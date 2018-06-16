No visitors allowed at FCI Big Spring: Prison under 'limited operational status' after CO assaulted

The Federal Correctional Institution in Big Spring remains under "limited operational status" after an incident earlier this month.

According to a press release issued by FCI Big Spring, "On Friday, June 8, 2018, at approximately 12 p.m., the inmate population at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring failed to report to their assigned work details. Staff secured the housing units, and the institution was placed on limited operational status."

The release goes on to say that an internal investigation is underway, and the facility will return to full operational status "as soon as possible."

"There were no staff or inmate injuries, and at no time was the public in danger," the release says.

According to a notice on the Federal Bureau of Prisons page for FCI Big Spring, "Visiting at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) has been suspended until further notice." No other explanation is given on that page.

