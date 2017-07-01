Northside Community Center receives $25,000 grant

A long-time nonprofit agency that provides assistance to the needy in the community received a large boost to its funding for the year.

The Northside Community Center received a $25,000 grant from the Permian Basin Area Foundation recently.

“I was really amazed we got it the first time,” said Diana R. Martinez, Northside Community Center executive director. “What is really exciting is that this is was the first one for the community center.”

Martinez said the money will go toward supporting rent assistance and the center’s summer reading programs.

“We really hope to grow our reading program,” she said.

Located on the north side of town at 110 NE Eighth St., the center has provided monetary and educational services to the community for nearly 35 years. In fact, the center will celebrate 35 years of existence in 2018.

“(The late) Max Webb (former executive director) was the person who really originated this, and he wanted education,” Martinez said. “My goal is to continue that and to grow it.”

The Northside Community Center is funded through allocations from the United Way of Big Spring and Howard County’s annual campaign, private donations, and fundraisers.

One such fundraiser is scheduled for July.

The Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Hole-In-One golf tournament is set for Sunday, July 23, at the municipal golf course located at Comanche Trail Park. It’s a 4-man scramble. Participants must be signed up before 9:30 a.m.

The cost is $55 per person or $220 per team. Green fees and carts are not included in the signup costs. Prizes will be given for first through third places. The shotgun start is at 10 a.m.

For more information or to sign up, call the Northside Community Center at 432-263-2673, Linda Summersell at 432-264-2366, or Charlie Garcia at 432-213-2081.