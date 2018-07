Every year the Rotary Club recognizes a member who goes above and beyond for their club and community, with a special award in the form of a bolo tie, called the Ralphie Award. This year on July 3, Thomas Padilla, of the Rotary Club, was presented the bolo tie and was chosen as the 2017-2018 Ralphie recipient.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.