Not so green comedy

Knock knock. Who's there? Semi-finalist. Semi-finalist who? Semi-finalist Adrienne Green is all ready for the West Texas Talent Show, that's who.

All jokes aside, local Adrienne Green from KBest Media is ready for one-liners and all, as she heads to the West Texas Talent Search Show in Odessa this Saturday. Green is set to take her comedy to the semi-final round with the hopes of bringing tears – tears of laughter that is – and advance to the next stage in the West Texas Talent Search.

West Texas Talent for 2018 has a goal to promote and educate local talent, and seek to promote individuals regardless of age or experience, giving them the opportunity to practice and perform.

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.