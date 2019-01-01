NOTICE - Work to Begin Monday

Notice:

Beginning on Monday, City of Big Spring contractors will be doing valve replacements and water line repairs on the Edwards Reservoir, according to a press release issued by the city.

Residents are notified that water service and water pressure will be disrupted intermittently during this time. Repairs are expected to continue through Thursday. Residents in Edwards Heights and west of FM 700 will be affected.

A separate press release reports traffic on north and southbound Birdwell Lane between Kentucky Way and Yale Avenue will be reduced to one lane each direction beginning Monday, until further notice. This closure is due to necessary public utility repairs.

In the press releases, city officials apologized to the public for any inconvenience, and ask for your patience while repairs are made. j

