The Odessa Police Department would like to remind the public that October is National Bullying Prevention Month. When adults quickly respond and to bullying behavior they send a message that it is not acceptable. Research shows this can stop bullying over time.

Bullying Prevention Tips:

1) Help kids understand bullying. Talk about what bullying is and how to stand up to it safely. Tell kids bullying is unacceptable. Make sure kids know how to get help.

2) Keep the lines of communication open. Check with kids often and listen to them. Know their friends, ask about school, and understand their concerns.

3) Encourage kids to do what they love. Special activities, interests, and hobbies can boost confidence, help kids make friends, and protect them from bullying behavior.

4) Consider hosting anti-bullying events or programs at scouting events, church, or sporting activities.

5) Model how to treat others with kindness and respect.