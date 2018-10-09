Oil, acrylics, photography, oh my!

American Trappist monk, writer, and social activist Thomas Merton said "Art enables us to find ourselves and lose ourselves at the same time.” If you agree, then come on down to the 64th Big Spring Art Association annual membership art show.

The BSSA Art Show is being showcased at the Hall Center for The Arts at Howard College from Thursday, Oct. 4 through Thursday, Oct. 25. There are entries in five different categories, along with a special "People's Choice" award.

Awards for all of the entries will be announced at a reception tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For the full information regarding the art show, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.