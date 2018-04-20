Oncor power outage in downtown and north Big Spring short-lived

Around 800 Big Spring residents and businesses lost power Thursday for about an hour, following an accident during power line maintenance being conducted by Oncor.

The outage, in an area which included Dairy Queen at 1009 Lamesa Highway, Big Spring Harley-Davidson at 908 W. Third St., traffic lights at the intersection of West Fourth and South Gregg streets, and Big Spring City Hall at 310 Nolan St., lasted from about 10:45 a.m. to shortly before noon.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.