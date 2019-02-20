One beautiful century - Estelle Howard and fellow artists celebrate her first 100 years

An artist's life that has spanned a century was the focus of the monthly Big Spring Art Association's February meeting. However, instead of studying the life of an artist from a book, members who were in attendance received first hand interaction with an artist of such caliber. Estelle Howard celebrated her 100th birthday amongst other local artists, this past weekend.

"The best advice I can give is to just have fun when you paint," Howard said. "It is a pleasure for me to paint and to be able to continue to do so. When you paint strive do something different; we learn something from every painting, even if it's simply not to do 'that' again ... I still haven't learned that one yet. I try to fix it." ...

