One cause helping another

While the month of October is known for the Halloween holiday and Breast Cancer Awareness, the month is also recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness month. To help raise awareness about domestic violence, Victims Services of Big Spring placed red silhouettes in the courthouse and around other places to bring awareness and recognition for those who have been victims. Victims Services also hosted their annual pumpkin decorating contest where they donate all of the proceeds to United Way of Howard County, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping others and the community. On Thursday, Nov. 1, Linda Calvio of Victim Services, along with Prosperity Bank, presented the Executive Director of United Way, Christian Fair, a $675 check from the pumpkin contest to help them reach their fundraising goal. Victim Services would like to remind anyone who is a victim or knows someone who is suffering from domestic abuse to please call their office at 432-263-3312.

