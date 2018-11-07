One last walk. CHS to hold senior walk following varsity football game

The 2019 senior class of Coahoma High School will take one last walk together on the football field following the end of last home game Friday.

“The senior class will line up on the goal line on the south end of the football field,” said CISD Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Chris Joslin. “They will lock arms, and we will play ‘5 more minutes,’ (by Scotty McCreery). When the song begins, they will walk together the length of the field.”

The walk will occur following the end of the Coahoma Bulldogs/Roosevelt Eagles varsity game and after the playing of the CHS school song. Parents, family, and friends are asked to keep the field clear during this time.

