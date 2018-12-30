One more Christmas miracle

Demonstrating generosity this past Christmas, Signal Mountain Quilting and Crafting Guild (SMQCG) hosted an event to get the community involved in giving back and helping make the holiday season for others a little more merry and bright this past December.

“We decorated a Christmas tree at the museum, and asked the community to help aid us in giving a little this holiday to the newborns and toddlers of Big Spring,” said Jeanne Vande Weerd, Leader of the Guild. “There were several who came to put donations under our Christmas tree at the Museum that all will go towards helping The Life Center here in Big Spring.”

