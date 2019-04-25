One pint can save a life - Forsan Stu. Co. annual spring blood drive set for May 2

One pint of blood could help save someone’s life.

Forsan Student Council is offering an opportunity to save a life. On May 2, Forsan Student Council will be hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It seems there is an increased need in the spring time, with everything going on, from proms to graduation, we know the need for blood is crucial in the event of accidents,” Erin Stone, Forsan ISD representative, said.

