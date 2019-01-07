Only a few spots left for free heart screenings

Midland Memorial Hospital (MMH), in collaboration with Championship Hearts Foundation (CHF), will be providing free heart screenings for students between the ages of 14 and 18 on Saturday, January 12. Athletes, cheerleaders, marching band students, drill team members and those who participate in vigorous exercises are encouraged to come and get their hearts screened.

These screenings will take place at MMH from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. inside the Aqua Entrance off Illinois St. As of right now, there are only 10 remaining spots available of the 250 that were offered, so if you are wanting to have your child screened, there is no time to waste.

These screenings will be provided free of charge to those who attend the heart screening event, but normally the procedure would cost around $700. Also according to Johnson, at a recent heart screening event held on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, there were roughly 176 students screened. Of those, six teens were referred elsewhere for further cardiology testing.

