Onward to nationals

Following an impressive year for the Coahoma FFA Chapter, three members are heading to the 91st National Convention and Expo to represent the program in three very different roles.

Julia Cox, Micah Worley, and Bailey Wells will all be flying out to Indianapolis this week to attend one of the largest student conventions in the world. More than 67,000 people are expected to participated in the four-day event.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.