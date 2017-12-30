Opening new doors: new academy coming to Runnels Jr. High

Plans are currently underway to renovate and restore what was formerly known as Runnels Junior High School. The building that once housed the junior high school has been chosen by a small group of Big Spring residents as the site for a new private Christian academy.

The new school will be called "Runnels Academy," and the goal is to deliver a classical Christian education to students.

“Classical Christian schools have a philosophy all their own, and that form of education is steeped in history; it's how our forefathers were educated,” said future Runnels Academy principal Jenny Bryans. “We'll be teaching languages like Latin and Greek, and our schools will be split into 3 parts: the grammar, logic, and rhetoric stages.”

