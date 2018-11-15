Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts

As Thanksgiving Day approaches, Big Spring families are expressing their gratitude by giving back. Residents are filling shoeboxes with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items to send to children in need around the world. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

During Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week Nov. 12 through 19, local residents will collect shoebox gifts and drop them off at First Baptist Church, 705 W FM 700. Join global Christmas project to send joy to children overseas

The Samaritan's Purse project, partnering with churches worldwide, will deliver these gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The Lubbock, Texas, area team volunteers hope to collect more than 13,541 gifts during the week.

