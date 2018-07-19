Outpatient area in VA dedicated to long time volunteer Clara Lewis

As Ms. Clara Lewis made her way down the walkway, an overwhelming applause roared throughout the VA’s outpatient waiting room as residents and veterans came from all around to see her. That's because this extremely hard working volunteer, Ms. Clara Lewis, is being honored for her 43 years of service. As of just two days ago on July 17, Clara Lewis has served 42,549 hours of volunteer service. It truly is impressive, and by the number of attendees at the ceremony, it is clear to see that it means the world to everyone in the VA.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.