An outpost for veterans

Courtesy photos The photos above show the first Saturday's work in the remolding of the new Veterans Outpost, located on South Hwy 87. West Texas Centers (MHMR) is partnering with local organizations and businesses, and are in the process of getting it ready to open. West Texas Centers is seeking volunteers the next four Saturdays to help with the remodeling. Frankie Garza, the Veterans Liaison, is hard at work pulling carpet at the facility.Courtesy photos The photos above show the first Saturday's work in the remolding of the new Veterans Outpost, located on South Hwy 87. West Texas Centers (MHMR) is partnering with local organizations and businesses, and are in the process of getting it ready to open. West Texas Centers is seeking volunteers the next four Saturdays to help with the remodeling. Frankie Garza, the Veterans Liaison, is hard at work pulling carpet at the facility.
By: 
Amber Mansfield
Staff Writer
life@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, August 2, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

West Texas Centers, is calling on Howard County's help with their new upcoming project, which will benefit those and the families of the ones who have served.
West Texas Centers, is a community center who helps and serves as the designated local authority for mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities for the established service area.
“West Texas Centers is in the process of opening a Veterans Outpost,” said Amy Vidal, Community Relations Director. “We are currently seeking volunteers to help us with the remodeling of our facility or resource center."
Vidal went on to explain the purpose of the new outpost, stating it will be a veterans resource center which will be used for veteran training opportunities, peer-to-peer counseling, peer support groups, hosting social events, and a resource for employment and benefits.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.

Category: