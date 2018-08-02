An outpost for veterans

West Texas Centers, is calling on Howard County's help with their new upcoming project, which will benefit those and the families of the ones who have served.

West Texas Centers, is a community center who helps and serves as the designated local authority for mental health and intellectual and developmental disabilities for the established service area.

“West Texas Centers is in the process of opening a Veterans Outpost,” said Amy Vidal, Community Relations Director. “We are currently seeking volunteers to help us with the remodeling of our facility or resource center."

Vidal went on to explain the purpose of the new outpost, stating it will be a veterans resource center which will be used for veteran training opportunities, peer-to-peer counseling, peer support groups, hosting social events, and a resource for employment and benefits.

