Parading with Paul's

An annual tradition, Paul’s Custom PCs is lighting up for the holidays. Owner Paul Johnson welcomes the public to come look at their light display until the end of the year.

“We have been doing this for many many years, and we just always want the public to know they are welcome to come look at the lights,” said Johnson. “This is the place to come by and look all season long.”

Johnson is also known to decorate Paul's Custom PC's for other holidays such as Halloween and Valentine's Day, and participating or hosting small events to get everyone in the holiday spirit, whichever holiday it may be.

In addition to a lighted display, Johnson will also be offering free seating during Saturday’s annual Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade right in front of his location at 20th and Scurry.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.