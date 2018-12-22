Parkplace claims gingerbread honors

Parkplace Retirement Living took home the big prize in the Heritage Museum of Big Spring's 2018 Gingerbread House Contest. The retirement home's gingerbread house, shown here, received the most votes from visitors to the museum and was awarded the People's Choice award Thursday.

"Every single entry was amazing, the votes were extremely close,” said Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost. “This is just something for the community to get together to enjoy, and bring the Christmas season out in them.” The last day to check out Parkview's Gingerbread house, along with the other entries, will be Saturday, Dec. 22 by 4 p.m.