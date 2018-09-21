Parkview Blood Drive

Being a hero can take only a few moments of your day. How? Donate blood. Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center, along with the United Blood Services, will be taking much-needed blood donations on Wednesday, September 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkview, located at 3200 Parkway Rd.

“Blood is needed every two seconds. You can make a difference as a donor, because when you donate blood, you can save up to three lives,” said Senior Donor Recruitment Representative, Linda Grace.

