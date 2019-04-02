Partnering to raise awareness

Representatives from Victim Services went around town Monday placing teal ribbons in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They joined with Scenic Mountain Medical Center in also recognizing Child Abuse Awareness Month.

A little bit of blue, a little bit of teal can go a long way in spreading awareness, at least that’s the plan for the month of April.

“We are encouraging everyone to join the effort and help raise awareness for Child Abuse and Sexual Assault victims. The more we talk about it, the more awareness we raise and the less likely it is that these crimes are to happen,” April Arms, SMMC representative said.