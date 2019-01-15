Pass that Brush

“Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life,” Pablo Picasso once famously proclaimed.

If you love art or want to dust away those worries of life, then come join members of the Big Spring Art Association (BSAA) for their monthly meeting this Saturday, January 19 at 10 a.m., and see what the BSAA is all about.

“We are looking forward to our January meeting. We usually have a speaker at our meetings, but this time we are doing something a little different that we have only done once before,” said Leatrice Brown of BSAA. “We will do the passing of the brush game. This is where one person will start a painting, the bell rings, and another person will add to it until the picture is complete. It will be fun and interesting.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.