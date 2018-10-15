Paul's to keep Halloween tradition alive

Halloween is generally known for a time that brings out ghouls, goblins, candy, and sometimes a little mischief, whereas Christmas is the time known for giving back. One local here in Big Spring says nay to that, and that Halloween is just as good of a cause as ever to give back to those in town and to bring smiles to those of all ages who enjoy the Halloween season.

Paul Johnson, owner of Paul's Custom PC's at 1911 Scurry St., and his crew will provide a fun and safe spot for trick or treaters, and will bring extra Halloween spirit to the town of Big Spring when they open their doors to all the trick or treating creatures of the night. They don't take Halloween lightly and don't stop giving away candy until the stroke of midnight.

