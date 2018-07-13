Brandi Mayo, owner of The Mayo Sauce Family Diner, has put in motion a great way to pay it forward to the less fortunate, to people who have no means of getting food, and those who struggle financially. A board filled with sticky notes written by people who donate to the cause is hung up on their wall, and allows for anyone who can't afford a meal to come in, pluck a note, and get a meal and drink of their choice. “This is a great way to not only help people who can't afford a meal, but it also pushes people in the right direction, gives a positive mindset and brings to light the idea of paying it forward,” Brandi Mayo said.

For the full story, please see Friday's edition of the Herald.