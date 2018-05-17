PBE Gives Back

HERALD photo/Amber Mansfield

In the photo above, Permian Basin Events (PBE) presented a check to The Life Center on Wednesday. PBE donated the proceeds from the Master of the Mountain run, which took place back in April. “We are extremely grateful for what PBE does by helping those who help others,” said Tracy Watson, from the Life Center. “Everything counts when you have a non-profit organization, and every donation is put right back into the Life Center.” From left to right shows Life Center employees Shanon Tissue, Crystal Garcia and Tracy Watson, along with Craig Felty, the owner of Permian Basin Events.

