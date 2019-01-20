PBUWCD offers scholarship essay contest

What is the preferred method of groundwater management in Texas? Who owns the groundwater? How does a groundwater district manage and protect the groundwater resources for the landowners and all the other water users?

If you're a high school senior attending Forsan, Grady, Sands or Stanton schools, and you can research and answer these questions in a 1,000 word essay by March 5, you could earn a $2,000 scholarship to the college of your choice.

The Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District is holding it's annual essay contest, and is encouraging all seniors within its district – which includes the schools listed above – to enter.

