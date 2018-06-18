Courtesy photos

The Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District (PBUWCD) offers a $2,000 scholarship essay contest for graduating seniors for each school in our district; Grady, Forsan, Sands and Stanton. The participants were asked to write an essay on the following topic: In 2015, Texas House Bill 30 established that the State will be studying brackish aquifers in an attempt to encourage production of brackish water and conserve fresh water. Discuss an industry or industries that are using this brackish groundwater and how it is being used. Shown above are this year’s PBUWCD scholarship recipients. From left to right are: Garrett Evans of Forsan High, Draven Schoberg of Grady and Layne French of Sands.

