Performance measures discussed at Monday's HC board meeting

Reports on performance measures and outcomes were the order of business for Monday's Howard County College Board of Trustees meeting.

"What we are doing at each board meeting, we are providing the board data relative to objectives that we have set this year that we are trying to address," said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks. "So we are giving them monthly updates on different metrics relative to things that we're focusing on."

Program reviews was one of the performance measures on the agenda.

For the full story, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.