Pet ordinance changes on agenda for city council Tuesday

Pet owners may want to pay attention to Tuesday’s Big Spring City Council meeting. The council will be considering amendments to city ordinances which affect the required vaccinations and licensure of dogs and cats in Big Spring.

The council will meet in their chambers, 307 E. Fourth St., at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The proposed ordinance changes include increasing the time between required rabies vaccinations from every year to every three years; and repealing the general requirement for animals to be licensed (although dangerous dogs must still be licensed).

