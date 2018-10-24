Pet ordinance changes, roofing projects approved by City Council

If you're a pet owner, the City of Big Spring has implemented some changes in your responsibilities regarding your cat or dog within city limits.

The Big Spring City Council approved the changes unanimously at their meeting Tuesday evening.

"We're asking your permission to make a couple of changes to our animal ordinance," said Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams. "The first being increasing the time between rabies vaccinations for animals from 12 months, which we currently require, to a three-year. The vets in our area, and all the vets that I know, use a three-year rabies vaccination for the animals, so just to be in line. My understanding is, between the late '80s and early '90s, there was a rabies epidemic in this area of Texas, and that's why it was changed to an annual requirement to have your animals vaccinated."

