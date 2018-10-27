Pharmaceutical Take-Back scheduled Saturday

The Big Spring Police Department will be accepting drugs for disposal Saturday at Spring Town Plaza, 1801 E. FM 700.

"It's called the 'Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative,'" said Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams. "We do it twice a year. People can bring any prescribed controlled substances, except injectibles and syringes are not being accepted because of the hazards of the blood-borne pathogens."

The Pharmaceutical Take-Back will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

