Pharmaceutical Take-Back scheduled Saturday
ROGER CLINE
Saturday, October 27, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The Big Spring Police Department will be accepting drugs for disposal Saturday at Spring Town Plaza, 1801 E. FM 700.
"It's called the 'Pharmaceutical Take-Back Initiative,'" said Big Spring Police Chief Chad Williams. "We do it twice a year. People can bring any prescribed controlled substances, except injectibles and syringes are not being accepted because of the hazards of the blood-borne pathogens."
The Pharmaceutical Take-Back will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
